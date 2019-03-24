|
|
Catherine DePree, age 90, of Holland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was a member of Central Park Reformed Church. She enjoyed reading, camping with friends and family, and taking nice long walks. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan DePree in 2006. She is survived by her children Nancy and Cal Vanden Brand of Holland and David and Lonna DePree of Holland; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; in laws Lloyd and Carol Van Dyke of Holland; many nieces and nephews. Funeral and committal services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave. in Holland with Pastor Kevin Kleinheksel officiating. Interment Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Central Park Reformed Church. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019