Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Peter's Church
Douglas, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Hughes


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Hughes Obituary
Catherine Mary Hughes, 66, of Saugatuck, MI, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her sister's home in Saugatuck. Born August 22, 1953 in Wyandotte, MI, she was the daughter of the late Allan Michael and Catherine (Cassar) Hughes and was the wife of Kevin Jude Marin. Catherine and her family had lived in St. Croix and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for forty-two years. She was a dedicated educator, an advocate for children's services and a lifetime promoter of community arts. Her memberships and accomplishments through the years are too numerous to mention each by name. In addition to teaching in the public-school system, Catherine also enjoyed teaching swimming lessons in both the Virgin Islands and in Michigan. She was involved with the Fennville Migrant Program and was a member of the Saugatuck Yacht Club.
In addition to her husband, Kevin, of more than forty years, Catherine is survived by her children, Monica Elena Marin, Sean (Emily) Marin, Alexander (Bridgette) Marin, Mara Clare Marin and Liam Marin; sisters, Tanya Sheridan (former Judge Stephen Sheridan) and Helen (Dennis) Robbins; and her two beloved grandchildren, Otis and Cleo.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 3:00 pm, November 22nd, at St. Peter's Church, Douglas, MI. A celebration of Catherine's life is being planned for a later date in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -