Catherine Mary Hughes, 66, of Saugatuck, MI, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her sister's home in Saugatuck. Born August 22, 1953 in Wyandotte, MI, she was the daughter of the late Allan Michael and Catherine (Cassar) Hughes and was the wife of Kevin Jude Marin. Catherine and her family had lived in St. Croix and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands for forty-two years. She was a dedicated educator, an advocate for children's services and a lifetime promoter of community arts. Her memberships and accomplishments through the years are too numerous to mention each by name. In addition to teaching in the public-school system, Catherine also enjoyed teaching swimming lessons in both the Virgin Islands and in Michigan. She was involved with the Fennville Migrant Program and was a member of the Saugatuck Yacht Club.
In addition to her husband, Kevin, of more than forty years, Catherine is survived by her children, Monica Elena Marin, Sean (Emily) Marin, Alexander (Bridgette) Marin, Mara Clare Marin and Liam Marin; sisters, Tanya Sheridan (former Judge Stephen Sheridan) and Helen (Dennis) Robbins; and her two beloved grandchildren, Otis and Cleo.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for 3:00 pm, November 22nd, at St. Peter's Church, Douglas, MI. A celebration of Catherine's life is being planned for a later date in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
