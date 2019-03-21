|
Cecil Chapman, 86, of Sunset Manor, formerly of Zeeland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Cecil was born in Rochester, Minnesota, February 11, 1933, to Glenn and Mabel (Walton) Chapman. Cecil graduated from Rochester High School, and North Central Bible College, where he met his wife Dona Mae Goodale. After graduating he was ordained a minister by the Assemblies of God denomination. Cecil served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1961 as a Warfare Technology Engineer, and he was actively involved in intelligence gathering in the Bay of Pigs Invasion. As a civilian, his military training skills helped him become a field engineer for Honeywell and GE where he installed and repaired computers. He moved his family to West Michigan where he worked out of the Holland GE plant. Cecil was a member of Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church in Hudsonville. In 2002, his wife of 47 years, Dona Mae Chapman preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah Muskovin, his son Brad and Linda Chapman, granddaughters and great-granddaughters: Meagan Gonzalez (Liberty, Emilia), Marie Chapman, Jacqueline and Andrew Barnes.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. Officiating will be Cecil's pastor, Rev. Brian Bosscher. Visitation is 4-7 pm, Friday, also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest CRC.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019