Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Chapman


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cecil Chapman Obituary
Cecil Chapman, 86, of Sunset Manor, formerly of Zeeland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Cecil was born in Rochester, Minnesota, February 11, 1933, to Glenn and Mabel (Walton) Chapman. Cecil graduated from Rochester High School, and North Central Bible College, where he met his wife Dona Mae Goodale. After graduating he was ordained a minister by the Assemblies of God denomination. Cecil served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1961 as a Warfare Technology Engineer, and he was actively involved in intelligence gathering in the Bay of Pigs Invasion. As a civilian, his military training skills helped him become a field engineer for Honeywell and GE where he installed and repaired computers. He moved his family to West Michigan where he worked out of the Holland GE plant. Cecil was a member of Hillcrest Christian Reformed Church in Hudsonville. In 2002, his wife of 47 years, Dona Mae Chapman preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter Deborah Muskovin, his son Brad and Linda Chapman, granddaughters and great-granddaughters: Meagan Gonzalez (Liberty, Emilia), Marie Chapman, Jacqueline and Andrew Barnes.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland 49464. Officiating will be Cecil's pastor, Rev. Brian Bosscher. Visitation is 4-7 pm, Friday, also at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest CRC.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now