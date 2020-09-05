1/1
Cecil Johnson
1926 - 2020
Cecil Johnson, age 93 of Holland Michigan, passed away Thursday Aug 3, 2020.

Cecil was born on Aug 4, 1926. Cecil loved baseball and played semi professional ball for Florida State league in 1948. He also enjoyed hunting. Cecil retired from Bradford Paper Company in 1988. He was a member of the Bible Doctrine Church of West Michigan in Allendale. In his retirement years, he enjoyed collecting anything relating to baseball and used his wood working skills to make several baseball items.

Cecil was preceded in death by his wife Mary in 2003. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Wilma Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Esther & Clyde Tipton; brother-in-law, Charles Pierson and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept 12, 10:30 AM at Graafschap Cemetery in Holland with Rev. David Bolhuis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Bible Society and Bible Doctrine Church of West Michigan. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Graafschap Cemetery
