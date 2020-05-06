Chad Visser
Chad Visser, age 36, of Holland died on Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long battle with addiction.
Chad was one who always had a strong faith in God. He left this difficult world to be welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior.
He was a hard worker and a jack of all trades. Chad loved Disc Golf, history, and music of all kinds.
He had an infectious smile, a heart of gold, and was a friend to everyone. Chad cared very deeply about his family, and was a hero to his nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Visser, brother, Troy Meyer, and his grandmother and grandfather Visser.
He is survived by his son, Aidan Chad; mother, Deborah Visser; sisters, Carrie Visser, Meagan Visser, Devin (Zach) Wegner and Dana Visser; nieces and nephews, Johnny, Marissa, Leo, Miley, Gabby and Gil; uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A private viewing will take place at Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel, followed by a family graveside service at Graafschap Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends celebrating who Chad was as a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend will take place at a later date.
To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
