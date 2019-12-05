Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Shekinah Revival Ministries
1941 Washington Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Shekinah Revival Ministries
1941 Washington Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
Charlene Scott Obituary
Charlene Massonburg Scott was born January 18, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois, to Evelyn Massonburg who preceded her in death. Charlene attended Orr High School and loved to run track. She worked at Zeeland Community Hospital for 16 years as the head cook. She also loved to bake at home and was not willing to share her baking secrets.
Charlene united with Shekinah Revival Ministries under the leadership of Apostle Fred Gulker until she passed.
Charlene leaves to cherish her memories a caring and devoted husband James (Scottie) Scott Jr., children Cornelius, Jasper and Philshima; siblings Violet, Mildred (deceased), Ophelia (deceased), Reginald, Preston, Theodore, Quincy and Martin (deceased). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and sisters through marriage Eva, Essex, Wanda Williams, Emma Hargrove, Janice Wilson, Lesia Kight, one God Daughter Aaliyah Brownlee, lifelong friend Terrie Brownlee, and the entire Scott family.
A Home Going Celebration will be at 1:30 pm, Friday, December 6, at Shekinah Revival Ministries, 1941 Washington Avenue, Holland, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Scott family.
"He who dwells in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty." Psalm 91:1
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2019
