Charles Jay Bouwman, 71, of Fennville, MI passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Holland Hospital. Born March 25, 1948 in Holland, he was the son of the late Donald and Anna (Sas) Bouwman. Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy where he had worked as an aircraft mechanic. He loved hunting and was an avid fisherman. Charles also loved to ride his bicycle around town and through the county until recently when he switched to a moped.
He is survived by his sons, Bryan Bouwman, Tracey Bouwman and Mitch Bouwman; siblings, David Bouwman, Dona Post and Lynn Casemier; and three grandchildren, Lance, Dayna and Avery Bouwman.
A Celebration of Life and Pig Roast is planned for Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the home of a relative. Military honors will be rendered at 3:00 PM.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019