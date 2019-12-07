|
Charles "Charlie" Bush, left us on Monday Nov. 25 after a brief illness.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond & Myra Bush, sister, Belle (Tudy) Bush-Bailey, & brother in law Jeff Myrick.
He is survived by his children Jamie (Carla) Bush, and Stacey Kuipers. Grandchildren: Hailey, Christian, Caris, & Tessa Bush. Tanner, Alec, Raelin, & Riley Kuipers.
Siblings: Max (Lynette) Bush, Jim (Marilyn Heidenfelder) Bush, Tedd (Sue) Bush, and Suzy Bush-Myrick. Niece Jennifer bailey, family friend Ken Everitt.
Charlie was a graduate of Holland High School, and a proud Veteran of the US Army, serving from 1966-'68 in Germany.
He worked at Holland Die Cast and was President of local 672 UAW. In the 1980's, he taught Veterans classes at the UAW Educational Center (Black Lake) In 1994, he became the first Chairman of the UAW National Veterans Advisory Committee. He loved Black Lake and spending time with his Union & Veteran "Brothers & Sisters". He retired from United Way after 23 years as UAW Community Service Liaison. His passion was helping others.
Charlie loved fishing, music, and was an excellent poet. He will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation: Tuesday Dec. 17 at VFW Post 2144, 175 W. 8th. St. Holland, at 5 P.M. Memorial will follow at 6:00, with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray costs to: James M. Bush, 6326 Mesa Dr. NE. Rockford, MI 49341.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 7, 2019