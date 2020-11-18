Charles Stewart Butler, age 88 of Holland, passed away March 21, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois in 1931, Charles Stewart Butler was raised in Allegan, Michigan. After graduating from Allegan High School in 1949, he was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his return from service, Charles spent the next 42 years until his retirement as a supervisor for Rockwell International. Not one to rest on his laurels, he then worked for H&R Block for 20 years until he retired again in 2010. Charles was preceded in death by his daughters Charlotte Ann Jones (2005) and Beverly Ann Butler (2005), his mother Mary Small (1969) and grandmother, Grace Brown (1969). He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janice Ethel Butler Children: Anita Bass in Baltimore, Maryland Anthony Dortch in Grand Rapids, MI Rory and Tynetta Dortch of Atlanta, Georgia Michael and Katherine Dortch in Ypsilanti, MI Fara Dortch in Kalamazoo, MI David Dortch in Los Angeles, CA Deniece Dortch in Washington, DC Isaac Dortch in Flint, Michigan. Grandchildren: Kevin Stevenson (deceased, 2020), Nicole Stevenson, Rachel Reid, Samuel Bass, Marcus Haaksma, Bryce Parks, Nina Colon, Jasmine Dortch, Erica Dortch, Trinity Parks, Jada Dortch, Maliek Dortch, Camryn Dortch, Olivia Dortch, Isaiah Dortch, and Isabella Dortch. Great Grandchildren: Tyree Sinclair and Kamari Reid And a whole host of cousins and other extended family. The memorial service will be held at Lakeshore Memorial at 11939 James Street in Holland, MI November 24, 2020 at 1pm. Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, memorial services were delayed. Because of limited restrictions, services are for immediate family only. Please visit: www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave remembrances for the Butler family.