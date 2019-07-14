Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:15 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Carpenter


1933 - 2019
Charles Carpenter Obituary
Charles Ira Carpenter, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at American House in Holland. Chuck was born on Mackinac Island in 1933 to Charles and Ardis Carpenter. He graduated from Holland High School in 1951 and later from Grand Rapids Junior College. He served in the US Marine Corp where he was stationed in Japan. Chuck would go on to work for Bolhuis Manufacturing and Johnson Controls. He and his wife Jean retired to Beaver Island where they have lived for the last 20 years. Chuck was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ardis Carpenter, brothers Joe and Don Carpenter, friends Jack Bolhuis, Bob Weirda and Dale Bekker. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean Carpenter; children Sue (Rick) Middlecamp, Charles Carpenter; grandchildren Courtney, Kaitlin and Joscelyn; great-grandchildren Carter and Charles.
A memorial gathering to celebrate his life will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. At 7:15 there will be a time of sharing followed by military honors. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Carpenter family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 14, 2019
