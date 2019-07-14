Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Saugatuck Chapel
520 Lake St
Saugatuck, MI 49453
(269) 857-2290
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles Fiske Obituary
Charles Robert Fiske of Fennville, MI passed away on his 90th Birthday, June 19, 2019. He was the husband of Wilhelmine Fiske. They shared almost 70 wonderful years together after meeting in Germany where Charlie was serving his country in the Army .
Born in Douglas, MI, Charlie was a truck driver by trade, but also a metal worker, creator / tinkerer extraordinaire and repair man to name a few.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and so on. He is survived by his wife "Henny"; his children Bill & Sue Fiske of Fenton, MI, Patti & Dick McFall of Portland, OR, Jim & Julie Fiske of Crestview, FL, Barbara Fiske of Saugatuck, MI and Sabina & Bob Bloomfield of Fennville, MI; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 great-grandchildren.
Charlie loved his family and cherished his friends. He will be remembered by his adventurous spirit, ability to fix anything and his "explosive" humor.
A 30 minute visitation is planned prior to the Memorial Service to be held on July 20th, 1:00 pm at Dykstra Funeral Home, 520 Lake Street, Saugatuck. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 14, 2019
