In loving memory of Charles C. Ragains
July 24, 1943 - March 24, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Ragains, 76, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, formerly Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24th at St. Joseph's Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan.
Chuck was born July 24, 1943 in Owensboro, KY. He was the third son of the late Earl Ragains and Harriet (Dieters). Early in his childhood, the family settled in Holland, MI where he was raised and graduated from Holland High School. Chuck then attended Michigan State University, where he met the love of his life, Kay Paulson. He was a proud member of the Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity, and earned a B.A. degree in Sociology and M.A. degree in Journalism. Following his time in East Lansing, Chuck had a diverse and successful career spanning education, the corporate world, non-profit, and the private sector. He started his career as a high school teacher in the Avondale school district, teaching English, Journalism, World History and advising students with the creation of the year book. Coupled with his quick wit and marvelous sense of humor, he transitioned into a successful career in public relations. At Burroughs Corporation he was responsible for writing speeches for the president of the company, as well as, crafting and producing the Company's annual report to shareholders. Following his career at Burroughs, Chuck joined the public relations firm Franco Public Relations Group, where he started as Chief Operating Officer and advanced to become President and part owner. Next, Chuck spent a few years with Starfish Family Services where he was instrumental in refining their marketing strategies. Chuck concluded his career with Caponigro Public Relations where he provided valuable public relations council to the firms' clientele including: crisis management, media relations, community relations, internal communications, speech writing, executive counseling, publication writing and editing.
In his personal life, as in business, Chuck was known for his illuminating personality. He was always in good spirits, had the patience of a saint, was always level headed, loved a good joke and always knew precisely what to say. The man gave unbelievable toasts and was always eager to help anyone in need of guidance. Chuck loved reading and writing, was passionate about sports (especially his beloved Spartans), enjoyed gardening, was a history buff, and an ace at trivia, regularly dominating family games of Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy. On the golf course, he was known to say, "playing from the trees lets you see more of the course". Chuck was an usher for many years at Northbrook Presbyterian Church and later in life was a member of the Birmingham Senior Men's club, where he wrote articles for the Reminder and was a member of the champion bowling team in 2015. Above all else, his true passion was his family. Chuck and Kay were happily married for over 52 years. He never missed one of his kids' games, coached several of their teams, and was even the voice of the Lahser Knights football team in the late '90s. He enjoyed bowling, playing trivia, playing wiffle ball, and going to baseball games with his grandkids.
Chuck was the loving husband to Kay Ragains (Paulson), beloved father to Kelly O'Malley (Joseph) and Steve Ragains (Nicole), proud grandfather to Kaitlin O'Malley, Reagan O'Malley, Riley Ragains, Caroline O'Malley, Jake Ragains, Alexa Ragains, and Camden Ragains, cherished brother of Phil Ragains (Kathie) and Tom Ragains (Mary), endearing brother-in-law to Nancy Bell (Paulson) and her late husband Jack, and the late Joan Emde (Paulson) and her husband Robert (Gayla Leslie), and treasured uncle to eight nieces and nephews who lovingly called him "Uncle Dunko".
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life will be held on a date to be named later. To be notified of the celebration, please send an email to [email protected].
Final resting place will be at White Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the following foundations:
Michael J. Fox Foundation
Michigan Parkinson's Foundation
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020