Charles Ralston

Charles Edward "Ed" Ralston, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Ed was born in Madison, Indiana. He graduated from Madison High School in 1960 and attended Indiana University, receiving his bachelor of science degree in Business. He spent his career in the agricultural industry and retired from Zeeland Farm Service after many years of faithful service. He raised his family in Holland, Michigan. He enjoyed spending time on Baptist Lake in Sand Lake, Michigan and wintering in Hudson, Florida. He enjoyed shuffleboard, Sudoku puzzles, euchre, marbles, and watching sports. Ed was a true gentleman in every way, a man of few but thoughtful, kind words. He was an honest, genuine, caring Christian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Theo Ralston, and his stepdaughter, Patti Reynolds. He will be lovingly remembered by his fiance of 30 years, Sharon Knight, and her twin sister, Donna Helms; children: Jeff Ralston and Dianne Ter Vree of Holland MI, Jill and Mark Beekman of West Olive, MI; grandchildren: Mitchell and Rachel Beekman, Andrew Beekman, Ty Ralston, Tara Welch, Nicki and Ron Belden; great-grandchildren: Conner, Dominic, and Gaby; siblings: Peggy and Bill Hord of Madison, IN, Nancy and Monty Stephan of Madison, IN; many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Rykers Ridge Baptist Church of Madison, Indiana. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.