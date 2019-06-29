|
Captain Charles Turturici, 76
Captain Charles Turturici, age 76 of Saugatuck, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Captain Turturici began soaring into the world of flight in 1970 when he began as a flight instructor in San Carlos, California. In 1972, he began instructing pilots for Japan Airlines through IASCO in Napa, California, which led eventually to the position of corporate pilot for Kaiser Industries in Oakland, California. He flew the Gulfstream II and Lockheed Jet Star, which took him all over the world with Edgar Kaiser and other corporate executives to such destinations as Russia, India and Australia.
In 1978, Charles began flying out of Southern California for Air California on the following equipment: Lockheed Electra; MD 80; 737; and BAE 146. Then, in 1987, American Airlines purchased Air California, which opened up new horizons of flight to Europe and South America on the MD-80; 757; and 767. His final flight and landing was in 2002.
After retiring, Charles traveled with his wife of 47 years, Melanie, all over the world. He was a member in good standing with the Quiet Birdmen. His name is inscribed on the Wall of Honor in Leesburg, VA at the Aeronautic Museum. He began the ROMEO lunch in Holland, where each month he enjoyed the friendship and laughter of all the members.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 5:30pm at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Avenue in Holland.
