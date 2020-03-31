Home

Charles Wilde Obituary
Charles E. Wilde, age 90, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born in Ridgewood, NJ, moved to Chicago in 1955 and graduated from Northwestern University in 1960. He worked for Inland Steel Industries and served the United States of America in the Korean War. In retirement, he lived in Holland, MI and was an active participant in HASP and Evergreen Commons duplicate bridge club.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carla Wilde, in 1990 and his brother, James Wilde in 2013.
He is survived by his wife; Debra (Debbie) Zima; son, Mark C. Wilde of Houston, TX; son, Kurt and Ruth Wilde of Hamilton, IL; daughter, Celia Wilde and Michael Koch; granddaughter, Sophie Koch; sister-in-law, Sheila and Ross Caputo of Bloomingdale, IL; sister-in-law, Patricia Wilde; and nieces, Laura Caputo and Christine Caputo both of Bloomingdale, IL.
Memorial contributions may be given in Charles' honor to the at www.alzfdn.orgwww.alzfdn.org> or the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at www.msfocus.orgwww.msfocus.org>.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Burial to take place in Port Sheldon Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020
