Charles Paul Wojahn, age 101 passed away June 20, 2019 at Medilodge in Holland.
Charles was born in Grand Haven to Anna and Paul L. Wojahn on June 16, 1918. He moved to Detroit, and married Florence Van Dyke on September 14, 1940. A machine designer, Charles supported the war effort while working with government equipment suppliers. After returning to Holland, Charles worked at Lear Incorporated and Holland Wire Products. Charles spent much of his retired life doing woodworking projects for friends.
Surviving are his children Mr. and Mrs. Charles William Wojahn, and Susan Ann Wojahn; two granddaughters, Dawn Middlecamp and Cari Burns; three great grandchildren, Amanda McDonald, Brian Burns, and Benjamin Burns; great-great-grandson, Maxwell Anthony McDonald; sister in-law, Edna Mae Gardzinski of Red Wing MN; brother, Robert Wojahn of Paw Paw MI; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Florence, and his brother Jim of Holland.
The family will hold a private service at a later date. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 22, 2019