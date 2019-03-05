|
Charlotte Sue (Hoggard) Jewson, age 70 of Fennville, Michigan passed away February 22, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Charlotte was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ella Hoggard. She loved to crochet and work with her flowers. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael "Mick" Jewson; two sons, Kevin (Jackie) Poynter and Shawn (Cathy) Poynter; five grandchildren, Cindy, Kevin II, Dominique, Morgan and Maddox; one great-grandchild, Aniken; four brothers, Robert (Chris) Hoggard, Roy (Molly) Hoggard, Dennis Hoggard, and David Hoggard; two sister, Frances Martin and Deb Scurio; and many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 2 PM at the Living Waters Community Church (5458 124th Ave. Fennville, MI 49408), visitation will be one hour prior, from 1 – 2 PM, with Pastor Bob Brydges officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423) or to Living Waters Community Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019