Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Drenthe Christian Reformed Church
6344 Adams Street,
Zeeland, MI
Charlotte Klaasen


1933 - 2019
Charlotte Klaasen Obituary
Charlotte Klaasen, age 86 of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jay; her children: Roger and Kim Klaasen, Marlene and Chuck Dreyer, Vern and Joanne Klaasen, Jan and Curt Vande Polder and Arlyn and Cari Klaasen; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren: sister: Marilyn Fish; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Leon and Alice Klaasen, Eileen Klaasen, Ronald and Erma Klaasen, Donna Klaasen and Joanne Klaasen.
Char was a member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where she was involved in the Ladies Society and Adult Sunday School; she also volunteered for the American Red Cross and Zeeland Community Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland and from Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Evergreen Commons, Hospice of Holland or Drenthe Christian Reformed Church Benevolence Fund. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
