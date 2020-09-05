Charlotte Scramlin, 85
Charlotte M. Scramlin, age 85, of Holland passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
For most of Charlotte's life she lived in the Lapeer, MI area. She was employed for many years at the Oakdale Center Mental Health Community. Initially she worked directly with the patients and caring for their daily needs and later working in purchasing, buying clothes, food and personal items. After retirement Charlotte really enjoyed her time working at Windmill Island. Charlotte loved cooking, reading, word search puzzles and most of all adventuring with her sister Alice.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale L. Scramlin Sr. in 1999, infant daughter Kimberly Scramlin and daughter Melisa Scramlin.
She is survived by her children: Dale Scramlin Jr. (Ginny Keyes) and Linda and Kevin Dykstra; grandchildren: Shanna Scramlin and fiance Matt Dejong, Marjorie Scramlin, Robert Dale and Julie Dykstra, Jonathan Scramlin, and Kimberly Ostrander; great grandson: Adrian Dejong; sisters: Lillian Terry, Alice Johnson, Shirley and Ron Strohm and Sandy Olds; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Dykstra Funeral Homes – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lakewood Cemetery. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com