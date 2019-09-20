|
June 1, 1947 – September 2, 2019
The paints on the palette have dried, but the masterpieces live on. Cheralyn "Bunnie" Taft passed peacefully on September 2 surrounded by close friends and family.
Bunnie loved her family and friends more than anything in the world and dedicated the latter years of her life exclusively to spending quality time with them. She is the daughter of George and Elizabeth Loura of Chester, Vermont, and the beautiful and loving wife to Brad Taft for 48 years this month. She was also always available for advice and to lend a helpful ear for her children, Scot and Teresa Ameden of Baltimore, Maryland; Sheri and Arjan Van den Hoek of Maarsen, Netherlands; and Amanda and Scott Brooks of Holland, Michigan. Perhaps her greatest joy in life was being "Mum" to her six grandchildren, Aerial, Ryne, Tessa, Elijah, Sadie and Lexi.
Bunnie is remembered by her family and friends for her joyful renditions of "Zippity Doo-Dah" and "You are My Sunshine." While Grammys for best vocal performance were likely never in her future, the songs are perfect examples of the person she was – loving, kind, and light-spirited with a great sense of humor and a nose for good times! Her perfect day included spending hours on the phone talking with her daughters followed by one-on-one time with her grandkids playing games and watching shows. One of her favorite sayings was, "What happens at Mum's, stays at Mum's!"
Bunnie was born on June 1, 1947, in Springfield, Vermont. She was a florist and owned her own shop called Wildflowers in Manchester, Vermont, for over 30 years. In 2003, Bunnie and Brad left their long-standing roots in Vermont to be closer to their children and grandchildren first in Severna Park, Maryland, and then in Holland, Michigan.
As Bunnie's health began impeding her mobility, Brad bought her an easel and paints to revisit an old hobby and rekindle her love for painting. She proceeded to spend several years honing her craft and pouring her endless creativity on canvas for family and friends, new and old.
As Bunnie's days neared an end, she was truly blessed by the company of so many close friends and family that she had so blessed throughout her life. Those who knew her will certainly miss that crinkle in her eye when she smiled, but at the same time can smile back knowing she is with God in heaven dancing and singing along to none other than Elvis and Conway Twitty!
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019