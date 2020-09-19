1/1
Chester Alvin Smith
1923 - 2020
12/27/1923 – 09/10/2020
Chet passed away in the early morning of Thursday September 10 at home surrounded by family. The oldest of 6 children, he was born at home in Auburn Indiana to Ashton and Mary (Goe) Smith. An Army veteran of WWII, and Electrical Engineering graduate of Purdue University.
He married Betty Mae Brinkman on August 22, 1948. His 30 plus year career with General Electric had them making their home in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Along the way he received 5 patent awards and was very active in local service activities such as a church building fund, Kiwanis Clubs, Boy Scouts, and GE management clubs. They finally landed in Holland, MI for the fourth and final time in 1993.
Starting as a hobby in 1967, Chet and Betty eventually joined the Tulip City Gem and Mineral Club and "Rocks" became a lifelong passion for both of them. They traveled around the world for some of their most prized specimens. After retirement they spent many winters in Quartzite, AZ. Chet, Dad and loving grandpa, thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and 28 yearly family camping trips with his children and theirs.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty in 2010, parents, brothers Estelle and Betty Smith and Homer and Gloria Smith, in-law's John Stebing, Eston Rohm and Larry Hansche, Charles and Margaret Brinkman, Paul Brinkman, Juanita and Kenneth Rhodes and Ruth and Keith Culler.
He is survived by sisters, Lois Stebing and Ramona Rohm of Auburn, IN and Violet Hansche of SC, 4 children Fred and Jackie Smith of South Lyon, MI, Dottie Smith (Hardy Hoffmann) of Byhalia, MS, Barbara and Dean (Perry) Balgoyen of Allegan, MI and Jeffrey and Kenlyn Smith of Holland, MI. 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.
As requested, there will be no services. If considering a memorial, please consider giving to Hospice of Holland, MI or to the Norman and Helen Gibson Geology Field Study Scholarship at Grand Valley State University, Allendale, MI. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Smith family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
6163953630
