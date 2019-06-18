Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Chester 'Chet' R. Boerman, age 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Chester was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his passion and he will be dearly missed.
Chester was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Boerman.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughter, Linda and Tom Lampen; daughter, Mary Beth and Doug York; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Brian and Ann Lampen (Tenley, Hudson), Eric and Rachel Lampen (Kaylee, Kaleab, Keegan), Mike and Brooke Lampen (Hayden, Colton, Kendall, Waylon), Matthew and Hannah York, Megan York; brother, Russ Boeskool (Dixie); sisters-in-law, Marilyn Boerman, Wanda Graham, Lorraine Gray, Ruth Ann and Jim Johnson, Connie and Herb Matthews, Sharon Aue and Larry Jansen; and brother-in-law, Richard and Doris Hoffman.
Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464.
Funeral services with military honors are at 11:00 am on Friday, June 21 also at Yntema Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Grill officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Chet's honor to Hospice of Holland.
Burial to take place in Zeeland Cemetery.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 18, 2019
