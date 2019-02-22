|
Chester H. Johnson, age 96, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Chester is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma in 2012.
Chester was a loving father and grandfather. He was a man of faith and a lifelong member of Central Wesleyan Church. During his working years, he was employed at Crampton Manufacturing, Bay Die Casting, General Electric, and retired from Holland Public Schools. He served in the Navy during WWII and was stationed in Pearl Harbor. He was a life-long local fisherman.
He is survived by his children, Shirley and Larry Johnson, Randy and Linda Johnson, Linda Pitsch, Jeffrey and Danette Johnson; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Wilma Johnson; brother-in-law, Wayne Nyboer; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation is 4:00 – 6:00 pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Central Wesleyan Church Chapel, 446 West 40th St. Holland, MI 49423 officiated by Pastor Larry Johnson and Pastor Michael McKay.
Memorial contributions in Chester's honor may be given to Hope for Grieving Children or Hospice of Holland.
Burial to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 22, 2019