|
|
Chester Dale Kalkman, 89, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, November 1, 2019. He served in the Korean conflict and worked at Kalkman Construction and Kalkman Redi Mix.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ardith (Poll) Kalkman, children Steve and Pam Kalkman, Deb and Mike Bakker, Pam and Steve Crumb, grandchildren Chad and Tressa Kalkman, Heather Slenk, Val and Andy Bush, Patrick and Sara Crumb, Jessica Crumb and fiancée Devin Manino, and 9 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be 11 am, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Calvary on Eighth Street in Holland. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Tuesday, November 5, at the church. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kalkman family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019