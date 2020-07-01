Our condolences Kathie and the rest of your family. Chet was A genuinely nice guy and a true gentleman. Im sure youll treasure your memories of him.
Sincerely
Ken Johnson
Chet Baumann, age 92, left his earthly home surrounded by family and ran into the arms of Jesus on Saturday June 27, 2020.
"Well done, thou good and faithful servant"
Chet was born to Adrian and Jennie (Tenckinck) Baumann in 1927. He grew up on the north side of Holland. Chet served in the United States Navy during WWII. In 1947 he married Kathie Haveman. They raised their 3 children on the southside of Holland.
He was a lifelong member of Harlem Reformed Church serving as a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher. He was an agent for State Farm Insurance for 42 years, serving his clients with integrity and love. He achieved many top honors with State Farm. He served his community as a lifetime Rotarian, Tulip Time Board member, and in any other way he could. He and Kathie spent their later years in Florida, at their cottage as well as in Holland. They had a large circle of friends in of all these communities. They enjoyed traveling and making memories with their children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathie. Children – Linda and Rich Vander Kooi; Steve and Bev Baumann; Joe and Cindy Baumann. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren/ Step Great Grandchildren.
Marc and Melissa Vander Kooi (Allison, Rachel, Megan); Eric and Wendy Vander Kooi (Katelynn, Brett);
Jeff and Jodee Vander Kooi (Abbi and Luke Petro, Seth, Lydia, Hannah; Maddie, Shayden, Liam, Reid Fisher); Emily and Joel Meiste (Ashley Joiner and Gina Garcia, Ein Joiner, Nataleigh Meiste); Nate Baumann (Lauren, Jenna); Betsey and Geoff Smeenge; Derek Baumann.
Brother and sister-in-law – Don and Linda Baumann. Brothers and sisters-in-law – Mary Haveman, Chris Haveman, Ed Haveman, Glady Haveman, Bern and Sandy Haveman, Connie and Ken Vugteveen. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family graveside will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. No visitations or services are scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harlem Reformed Church Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.