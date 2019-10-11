|
Chris died Oct 9, 2019. She was born December 10, 1949, to Robert and Mary Rieckmann in Muskegon, Michigan. She studied Interior Design at Kendall College of Art and Design and her talents included creating unique hooked rugs and flameworked beads.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and the Holland Elks Lodge.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband Bill Rhodes and son Damien. She is survived by her three brothers: R. Scott Rieckmann and Deb Lee of North Carolina and their daughter, Kinzie of Denver, Colorado; Blair Rieckmann and Elizabeth Brandt of Holland; and Dana Rieckmann of California.
Cremation has taken place; a family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Harbor Humane Society, Holland, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the St. John family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019