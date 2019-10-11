Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris St. John
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris St. John


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris St. John Obituary
Chris died Oct 9, 2019. She was born December 10, 1949, to Robert and Mary Rieckmann in Muskegon, Michigan. She studied Interior Design at Kendall College of Art and Design and her talents included creating unique hooked rugs and flameworked beads.
She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and the Holland Elks Lodge.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband Bill Rhodes and son Damien. She is survived by her three brothers: R. Scott Rieckmann and Deb Lee of North Carolina and their daughter, Kinzie of Denver, Colorado; Blair Rieckmann and Elizabeth Brandt of Holland; and Dana Rieckmann of California.
Cremation has taken place; a family memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Harbor Humane Society, Holland, Michigan. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the St. John family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now