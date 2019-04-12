Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Baumgart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Baumgart


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine Baumgart Obituary
Christine Lynn Baumgart (Greving), age 57 of Holland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Chris was a woman with respectable character, solid morals, and a loving heart. She enjoyed the simple things in life like reading, playing cards, spending time outdoors, and most of all spending time with her family. Chris was a true lover of all animals. She loved to hunt and fish, especially if that meant spending time with her husband Al. Chris was a devoted and hardworking employee for thirty nine years at SAF Holland (previously Holland Hitch).
Chris was a devoted wife to her husband Al Baumgart; Loving mother to her children: Leah Kok (Rob), Kyle Kalkman, Ashley Sitzer (Josh); Considerate grandmother to Alexis Morgan; Attentive daughter to her mother, Marcia Greving; A dear sister to her siblings: Scott Greving (Amy), Cindy VanDyk (Tim); and caring to all other extended family and many friends.
Chris was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Greving.
A celebration of life service is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions are to be made to the . The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now