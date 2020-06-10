Clair Van Zeelt, age 86, of Holland, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Clair's passion was sharing his faith. At age 40, his involvement with Prison Ministry dramatically impacted his life. The faith that was planted as an 11-year old, blossomed as he walked with other men who were hungry for the gospel.
To read Clair's testimony in his own words, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Clair is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Diana Van Zeelt, children: Beth (Jeff) Fink, Mark (Teresa) Van Zeelt, Cathy (Mike) Van Donselaar, Kristin (Scott) Driesenga; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Van Zeelt; sister-in-law: Grace (Dave) Altena; as well as many extended family and friends. Clair was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Baar.
There will be a private family funeral to honor Clair's faith and life. Friends are invited to join the family at Beechwood Reformed Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI 49424 at noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Along with an opportunity for public viewing, there will be an outdoor gathering of celebration and remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International, Bethshan Association, or Beechwood Reformed Church. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 10, 2020.