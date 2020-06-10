Clair Van Zeelt
1934 - 2020
Clair Van Zeelt, age 86, of Holland, entered his heavenly home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Clair's passion was sharing his faith. At age 40, his involvement with Prison Ministry dramatically impacted his life. The faith that was planted as an 11-year old, blossomed as he walked with other men who were hungry for the gospel.
To read Clair's testimony in his own words, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Clair is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Diana Van Zeelt, children: Beth (Jeff) Fink, Mark (Teresa) Van Zeelt, Cathy (Mike) Van Donselaar, Kristin (Scott) Driesenga; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Van Zeelt; sister-in-law: Grace (Dave) Altena; as well as many extended family and friends. Clair was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Baar.
There will be a private family funeral to honor Clair's faith and life. Friends are invited to join the family at Beechwood Reformed Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI 49424 at noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Along with an opportunity for public viewing, there will be an outdoor gathering of celebration and remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bible League International, Bethshan Association, or Beechwood Reformed Church. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
12:00 PM
Beechwood Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Prayers for comfort from God above and from those who surround you now and always. Your husband was and always will be a shining light in my memories of him and what he left in the world. Bless you all
Suzanne Israels
Family
June 9, 2020
