Clarence G. Anderson passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Briarwood Assisted Living in Allegan, Michigan. Born April 20, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Axel and Anna (Larson) Anderson and the husband of the late Lois H. (Haase) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allegan and worked 38 years for Rockwell International, retiring in 1984. He and his wife, Lois, raised three boys together and loved doting on their five grandchildren.
Mr. Anderson leaves behind his three boys, Philip (Sonja) Anderson, Douglas (Debra) Anderson and Brent (Rhonda) Anderson; his five grandchildren, Andy (Tara), Kevin (Rachael), Carrie (Shane), Amanda and David; and his three great-grandchildren, Hadley, Rowan and Amelia. Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Anderson.
In accordance with recent regulations regarding the pandemic, and in an effort to maintain the health and safety of loved ones, Clarence will be privately laid to rest at Poplar Hill Cemetery. Anyone wishing to have a private moment of prayer and pay their final respects to Clarence may visit Gorden Funeral Residence, 528 Trowbridge Street, Allegan on Thursday, April 30, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM; the family will not be present.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2020