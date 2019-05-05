|
|
Clarence Robert Bolt passed away peacefully at home on April 24. He was born in Chicago in 1925 to Meinard and Angeline (Noorlaag) Bolt, and grew up in Nutley, NJ. He joined the Navy in 1944 as a radioman in the Pacific. He returned home and attended Calvin College where he met and married Margaret Hoolsema in 1949.
After graduating, Clarence and Margaret moved to Lansing, MI where they raised their three children. Clarence worked briefly as a counselor at Jackson Prison, then switched to real estate. He became an appraiser and appraised land for many Michigan highways.
In 1992, Clarence and Margaret moved to Holland and wintered in Florida. Clarence kept working until Margaret developed Alzheimer's. She died in 2006.
Clarence married Trina Kort in 2008. Together, they lived in Holland, wintered in Florida, and traveled extensively.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, his brother, John Bolt, his brother-in-law, Robert Holsem, and his daughter, Carol Nikkel. He is survived by his wife, Trina, son John (Nancy) Bolt, daughter Marjorie (John) Hoekstra, son-in-law Steven (Mimi) Nikkel of Chattanooga, TN, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many step children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Harderwyk Church, 1627 W. Lakewood Blvd. in Holland. Visitation will be from 10-11 am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Neighbors Plus in care of Harderwyk Ministries. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood chapel. www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 5, 2019