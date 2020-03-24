Home

Clarence Timmer


1923 - 2020
Clarence Timmer Obituary
Clarence Timmer, age 96, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

He was born on October 25, 1923 to the late Henry and Alice Timmer. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Delia Bosch Timmer; son-in-law Jack TerAvest; great granddaughter Delana Timmer, siblings: Gerrit, Fannie and Winnie and all his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He is survived by his children: Jerry and Nelva Timmer, Bonnie TerAvest and Randall and Sally Timmer; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Clarence proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Holland. Clarence worked at Chris-Craft for several years and retired from S2 Yachts.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2020
