|
|
Clarissa Jean Steggerda (Boeve)went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 22nd, 2019
She is survived by her children, Carol Fail (Edward), John Steggerda(Chris) and Kim Steggerda (Jan) Nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren. Brothers Spencer Boeve, Calvin Boeve, and Earl Boeve, and sister Beth Boeve, bronther-in-law Robert Overway. Also nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband George John (Pink) Steggerda, brothers Roland Boeve and Lloyd Boeve sisters Rosalee Newhouse and Alma VanRhee. She was a member of the Beechwood Reformed Church.The family is planning a private memorial service.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019