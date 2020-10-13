Donald Clark Kuipers was born June 25, 1955 to Judith Rae Kuipers and Donald Ernest Kuipers. He courageously fought against his ALS diagnosis for the past 3 years and passed away at home on October 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. He married his true love Barbara Ingham on June 13, 1981 in Holland, Michigan and graduated from Hope College in 1980. He pursued further education at Northwestern University and the University of Minnesota to become a Certified Prosthetist and Orthotist.
He started his professional career in Columbus, Ohio and was a leader in his professional field. He ran multiple successful practices across Ohio and Michigan, eventually moving his family back to Holland, Michigan. He was able to foster personal rapport with all of his patients, even developing unique prosthetics for animals.
A true self-taught chef, one of Clark's distinguished passions was his knowledge of food which was cultivated by his father. He carried this enthusiasm and dedicated his entire life teaching and cooking with his family and friends. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan and spent many Saturdays at the Big House or watching from home. He also thrived at woodworking creations that he gifted to family.
Clark is survived by his wife Barbara Kuipers from Holland of 39 years; his daughters Kaitlin (Nathan) Vander Weide, Victoria (Armin) Moaddel; his mother, Judy Kuipers; his brother, Craig (Nancy) Kuipers; and sister, Kim (Bill) Petroelje; and many nieces and nephews.
Clark was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ernest Kuipers.
A public memorial visitation will be, 3-4:30 pm, Friday (October 16), at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street.
A private memorial service will follow the visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to jordanthomasfoundation.org
or susanmastals.org
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.