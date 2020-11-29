Claudia Ruiz, age 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Friday morning, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Guadalupe Gaytan.
She is survived by her husband, Luis A Ruiz; children, Renae Torres-Mares, Carmen and David Guiterrez, Luis Jr. and Eunice Ruiz, Israel and Katie Ruiz, Evelyn Ruiz; grandchildren, Destiney, Erica, Francisco Jr., Victoria, Julizza, Eli, Alan, Eric, Andrew, Jazlyn, Brianna, Kobe, Kai, Kreed, Koner, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Olivia Rios; brother, Ramon Jr. and Victoria Gaytan; brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Resurrection Life Church of Holland, 1006 Washington Ave. Holland, MI 49423. Social distancing and masks will be required.
A private family funeral service is planned for Tuesday, December 1. Burial to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. www.langelandsterenberg.com.