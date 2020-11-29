1/1
Claudia Ruiz
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Claudia Ruiz, age 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Friday morning, November 27, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Guadalupe Gaytan.
She is survived by her husband, Luis A Ruiz; children, Renae Torres-Mares, Carmen and David Guiterrez, Luis Jr. and Eunice Ruiz, Israel and Katie Ruiz, Evelyn Ruiz; grandchildren, Destiney, Erica, Francisco Jr., Victoria, Julizza, Eli, Alan, Eric, Andrew, Jazlyn, Brianna, Kobe, Kai, Kreed, Koner, 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Olivia Rios; brother, Ramon Jr. and Victoria Gaytan; brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Resurrection Life Church of Holland, 1006 Washington Ave. Holland, MI 49423. Social distancing and masks will be required.
A private family funeral service is planned for Tuesday, December 1. Burial to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Resurrection Life Church of Holland
DEC
1
Funeral service
November 28, 2020
You're Home! II Timothy 4:7-8 " I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. And now the prize awaits me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give me on the day of his return. And the prize is not just for me but for all who eagerly look forward to his appearing."
Norma & Dock Caton, Ginger Creek Church
Friend
November 28, 2020
We will always remember her smile and hospitality. My fondest memory was her banana nut bread she made for us when we were in town. It was delicious - everything she made was good. She will be missed, but her memory will live forever in our hearts. Prayers for my family and everyone who knew her. May God give peace and comfort in this time.
Amie Ramirez
Family
November 27, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and all the family.
Claudia Ruiz R.I.P.❤
Gone But Never Forgotten.
Carmen Vera
Family Friend
November 27, 2020
