Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care
3627 Linden Ave Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49548
(616) 452-3006
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
East Saugatuck Church
3815 56th Street,
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
East Saugatuck Church
Cleo Zeeryp


1935 - 2019
Cleo Zeeryp Obituary
Cleo Mae (Mongar) Zeeryp, age 83, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born December 9, 1935, in Buckley, Michigan, to the late Albert and Myra (Dame) Mongar. On November 3, 1956, Cleo married the love of her life, Harvey Zeeryp in Cadillac, MI.
Cleo, at heart, was a country girl that grew up in a large family. She loved the outdoors, spending time gardening and camping. She spent time in a bowling league and volunteered for cancer drives. She was an avid Tigers fan, and took her baseball seriously.
Cleo is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harvey; 3 children, Judy (Glenn) Zoerman, Bryan (Laurie) Zeeryp, and Gary (Christine) Zeeryp; 2 grandchildren, Judy (Klint) Thorne and Jennifer (Brian) Achterhof; 6 great-grandchildren; multiple siblings; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.
Gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at East Saugatuck Church, 3815 56th Street, Holland, MI 49423, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Mannes officiating.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Cleo's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Holland Hospital.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019
