Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
First Reformed Church
630 State Street
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Reformed Church
630 State Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleone Meulenbelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleone Meulenbelt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleone Meulenbelt Obituary
Cleone Mary Meulenbelt went to her heavenly home on July 10, 2019.
She was born and raised in Holland, Michigan, the oldest of seven children to Abe and Janet Van Langen. She was a graduate of Holland High School and attended Hope College and Western Michigan University. Cleone married her beloved husband Ken on August 14, 1953 after his return from the Korean War. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2001.
Cleone enjoyed volunteering at Zeeland Schools and Zeeland Hospital. She was active in Reformed Church Women, Wedgewood Acres, and First Reformed Church. She was an avid reader and traveled the world with her husband Ken during retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Elsa Texer and Clarice Zuidema, and her brother Norman Van Langen.
She is survived by her children Mary Jo (Tom) Hoeksema, Dan (Kathy) Meulenbelt; her grandchildren Kevin (Megan) Hoeksema, Julie (Jarrod) Call, Kim (Adam) Magoon, Kelli Meulenbelt; her 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Kathleen Helmus, Janice (Al) Van Haitsma, and Ruth (Ken) Postma.
Funeral services will be 11 am Monday (July 15) at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-10:45 prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Holland.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now