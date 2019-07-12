|
Cleone Mary Meulenbelt went to her heavenly home on July 10, 2019.
She was born and raised in Holland, Michigan, the oldest of seven children to Abe and Janet Van Langen. She was a graduate of Holland High School and attended Hope College and Western Michigan University. Cleone married her beloved husband Ken on August 14, 1953 after his return from the Korean War. He preceded her in death on November 9, 2001.
Cleone enjoyed volunteering at Zeeland Schools and Zeeland Hospital. She was active in Reformed Church Women, Wedgewood Acres, and First Reformed Church. She was an avid reader and traveled the world with her husband Ken during retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters Elsa Texer and Clarice Zuidema, and her brother Norman Van Langen.
She is survived by her children Mary Jo (Tom) Hoeksema, Dan (Kathy) Meulenbelt; her grandchildren Kevin (Megan) Hoeksema, Julie (Jarrod) Call, Kim (Adam) Magoon, Kelli Meulenbelt; her 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Kathleen Helmus, Janice (Al) Van Haitsma, and Ruth (Ken) Postma.
Funeral services will be 11 am Monday (July 15) at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-10:45 prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Hospice of Holland.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 12, 2019