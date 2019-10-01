|
Clifford Edward Crocoll born and raised in Douglaston NY, March 17, 1943, passed away September 29, 2019, in NY.
Cliff was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward Crocoll in 1977 and Ethel Crocoll Freedman, in 1998.
Cliff attended Hope College and continued to live in Holland Michigan area for over 46 years then returned to live in NY for 20 plus years
He worked at Sligh Furniture as a general manager for 10 years. During that time, he also enjoyed crewing for competitive sailing races, on Robert Sligh's boat.
Clifford was efficiency manager at the Bill Mar Inc. for 8 years.
Cliff had varied interests and was fascinated by a firm that manufactured Blueberry Picking Machines, BEI, he joined the firm for a few years as a consultant.
He was hired as an efficiency consultant for various major corporations in the Michigan and in NY.
He was very dedicated and compassionate. His interests and leadership skills were concentrated on helping individuals who were developmentally disabled and/or mentally ill.
He served as President, of Kandu Industries from 1972-1974, which helped to furnish jobs for the disabled and give their lives hope and purpose.
His commitment and distinguished years of service and unique talents were displayed when he served on the Community Mental Health Board 1976-1983.
He dedicated years of his life to see if he could help the world with on-going water shortage problems. He was introduced to a Bio-Cycle recirculating water system that took recycled wastewater into potable water. He met with various government agencies around the world to get the approvals for this system. There are currently Bio-cycle systems in Australia and Israel
His friends consider him with respect, and he was a caring kind a giving person concerned about other's well-being. He was obsessed and a truly a neat freak and affectionately addressed as, Mr.O (organization).
He enjoyed exotic sport cars, traveled extensively for business and pleasure.
He is survived and will be missed by his loving partner in life/wife, Cynthia Strauss of Douglaston NY, his daughter, Kyria Clark and son-in-law Mark Clark and his grandson's Christian and Gabriel of Northville, MI. His sister, Cynthia Crocoll and her husband Tom Branderhorst of Holland MI. Niece, Alexandria and her husband Aaron Black and their son, Sullivan Black of NYC, NY. His nephew, Darren Sandow and wife Laura Iacono and their daughter, Regina Sandow. of Albuquerque, NM.
Cynthia and Tom will host a celebration of Cliff's life later this year and hope that his old friends, pals, and business acquaintances from Holland area will attend.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2019