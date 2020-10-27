1/
Clifford Harmsen
1935 - 2020
Clifford Harmsen, age 85 of Burnips, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonieta; his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lori Berens (Kristin and Mitch Poll [Brady, Lily and Sierra] and Mitchell Berens), Randall Harmsen (Nicholas and Rachel Harmsen [Philly] and Olivia and Christopher Dangler), Lisa and Jesse Genther (Kaley Genther, and Justin Genther and Staci Wolcott [Aubrey, Kyra and Ryleigh]) and Julie and Roger Marble (Jessica and Casey Goodenough [Axton and Callen] Jaden Marble, Jami Marble, Bethanie Clevenger, Alie Close and Katie Marble; sister Joyce Ulberg and sister-in-law Carol Wright.
Clifford was preceded in death by his son Rodney in 1962. He was a member of Life Change Community Church. Clifford was a lifelong farmer, even in his retirement he loved to go and visit other farmers. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Life Change Community Church 3014 Newell Street, Dorr, MI. Interment will be in Salem Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Life Change Community Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Life Change Community Church
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Oh Bonnie, I am so sorry for your loss! We've enjoyed getting to know you and Cliff at BYF. Prayers and hugs!
Sue Buczynski
Friend
October 26, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pamela Loew
October 26, 2020
Clifford was a wonderful neighbor & Friend. He will be deeply missed. Prayers of comfort during this sad time for his family.
Pamela Loew
Friend
October 25, 2020
A life well lived. ~ Eugene
Eugene Friesen
Family
October 25, 2020
Condolences to your family. Many thoughts and prayers for all.
Ruth Warner
October 25, 2020
Praying for all of you as you walk this journey. Always enjoyed Cliff's sense of humor.
Rhea Osborne-Boender
Family Friend
