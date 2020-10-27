Clifford Harmsen, age 85 of Burnips, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bonieta; his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Lori Berens (Kristin and Mitch Poll [Brady, Lily and Sierra] and Mitchell Berens), Randall Harmsen (Nicholas and Rachel Harmsen [Philly] and Olivia and Christopher Dangler), Lisa and Jesse Genther (Kaley Genther, and Justin Genther and Staci Wolcott [Aubrey, Kyra and Ryleigh]) and Julie and Roger Marble (Jessica and Casey Goodenough [Axton and Callen] Jaden Marble, Jami Marble, Bethanie Clevenger, Alie Close and Katie Marble; sister Joyce Ulberg and sister-in-law Carol Wright.
Clifford was preceded in death by his son Rodney in 1962. He was a member of Life Change Community Church. Clifford was a lifelong farmer, even in his retirement he loved to go and visit other farmers. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Life Change Community Church 3014 Newell Street, Dorr, MI. Interment will be in Salem Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Life Change Community Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com