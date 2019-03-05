|
|
Clifford "Cliff" Wesley Van Fleeren, age 70 of Fennville, Michigan passed away at his home with his loving family by his side on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He is the child of Frank Van Fleeren and the late Lettie Van Fleeren. Cliff loved to work on his tractors, hunt and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty Van Fleeren; two sons, Cerry (Tracy) Van Fleeren and Brock (Ginny) Van Fleeren; grandchildren, Mikayla, Jolee and Brock; and four siblings. Along with his mother, Cliff is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Aleyah Van Fleeren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408) with a visitation one hour prior, from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Marcia Tucker officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Holland VFW (175 W. 8th St. Holland, MI 49423) at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Holland VFW or to Hospice of Holland (270 Hoover Blvd. Holland, MI 49423). An online registry can be found at www.ChappellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019