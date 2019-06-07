Home

Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Servies - Spring Lake Chapel
213 E Savidge St
Spring Lake, MI 49456
(616) 842-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cornerstone Tabernacle Church
781 Lincoln Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Tabernacle Church
781 Lincoln Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Colene Stegenga Obituary
1942-2019
Colene Frances "Fran" Stegenga, age 77, of Spring Lake passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her sons house in West Olive. She was born March 4, 1942, in Flint, Michigan to Clyde and Beatrice Mary (McCarthy) Moore, and she married Ronald Stegenga on August 7, 1995, in Holland.
Colene was a member of Cornerstone Tabernacle Church in Holland, and retired as a seamer from the Donnelly Corporation in Holland. She loved going to the casino, playing bingo, cards, fishing, buying furniture, and most of all spending time with family and friends.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Ronald Stegenga of Spring Lake; two sons, Rodney Witt of Bradenton, FL and Nicholas (Diana) Witt of West Olive; two grandchildren, Danielle Hernandez and Jacqueline (Joshua) Trujillo; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Brink and Kameron Hanson. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Teresa Braford, two sisters, Marla Keeley, and Carol Moore, and one brother.
A memorial service for Colene will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Cornerstone Tabernacle Church 781 Lincoln Ave., Holland, MI 49423 with Rev. Douglas C. Wright officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials to Hospice of North Ottawa Community are appreciated. Services are entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St, Spring Lake, MI 49456. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 7, 2019
