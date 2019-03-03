|
Connie Kleinheksel, age 66 of Holland, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Connie and her husband Randy owned and operated Country Body Shop in Holland for 43 years. Connie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be deeply missed by those she loved and who loved her.
Connie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Randy Kleinheksel; children: Nicole (Kyle) Brink of Kalamazoo, Robb (Krista) Kleinheksel of Overisel; grandchildren: Stella Brink, Greta Brink, Andile Brink, Paige Kleinheksel, Lola Kleinheksel, Silas Kleinheksel; parents, Alden and Hester Barkel; sisters: Kristi (Bryan) Sale, LuAnn (Jerry) Broekhuis; mother-in-law, Norma Kleinheksel; in-laws: Mark (Candy) Kleinheksel, Linda (Rick) Aalderink, Karl (Mary) Kleinheksel; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Overisel Reformed Church, 4706 142nd Ave, Holland, MI 49423, with Rev. Randy Raak and Pastor Ken Kleinheksel officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, March 4, also at the church.
Connie's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at SKLD in Zeeland for the excellent care they provided. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019