Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Apostolic Church
117 West 14th Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Apostolic Church
117 West 14th Street
View Map
Connie Letcher


1943 - 2019
Connie Letcher Obituary
Connie Jean Letcher, 76, of Holland, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Medilodge of Holland.
Connie Jean was born March 19, 1943, in Holland, Michigan, the daughter of John and Jennie (Donze) VanNuil. She graduated from Holland High school and early on in her life, sustained an injury which caused a disability that kept her from returning to work. She spent much of the remainder of her life as a homemaker caring for her children. She was a lifelong member of the New Apostolic church where she followed God's word. She enjoyed being with her family and friends and will be remembered most for her charitable heart and her "no nonsense" attitude towards everything she encountered.
She is survived by her children: Robert & Ericka Letcher, Mary & Andy Eding; her brother, John (Bud) & Jeanette VanNuil, grandchildren: Zachary & McKenzie Eding and Amanda Letcher, and many extended family and friends. Connie is preceded in death by her parents: John and Jennie VanNuil; a son, David Letcher, brothers; James and Paul VanNuil.
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday (September 14) at the New Apostolic Church, 117 West 14th Street with Evangelist Scott Heidema officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10-11 am prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to New Apostolic Church.
Arrangements by Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
The family of Connie wishes to thank Medilodge of Holland and Hospice of Holland for their attentive care.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 10, 2019
