Connie Lynn Meyer, 68, of Holland, MI passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home. Born June 26, 1952 in Zeeland, she was the daughter of the late Harold Chester and Gertrude (VanEden) VanderMolen and was the wife of Griffin Darryl Meyer. Connie was the owner and operator of Connie's Day Care which she had opened in 1983. She was a devoted and loving mother and could always be found on the sidelines cheering on her children and their teammates at every one of their sporting events. She was an avid animal lover who always left her heart and home open for strays and their puppies. Above all else, Connie found the greatest joy in being a grandmother to her six beautiful grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of forty-eight years, Griffin, she is survived by her children, Neal (Jaimi) Meyer, Heidi (Matthew) Diaz and Kyle Meyer; siblings, Carol (Larry) Frankland and Ken (Sharon) VanderMolen; and grandchildren, Logan, Bree, Ian, Griffin, Mariana and Austin. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Gertrude; and her brother, Gary VanderMolen.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Boulevard, Holland, MI 49423; or Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley Street, West Olive, MI 49460. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



