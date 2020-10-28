Connie Ann Miller, 71, of Allendale, formerly of Zeeland, died Monday, October 26, 2020.
Connie was born August 10, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Jack and Wanda McMurray. Connie grew up in Allendale and graduated from Coopersville High School. Connie worked as a furniture finisher for many years at H.L. Hubbel, Steelcase, Haworth, and retired from Worden in 2016.
Connie loved spending time outdoors gardening and baking in her kitchen. She was also a passionate fan of NCIS.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Wanda McMurray, and her sisters: Tina Stauffer and Rebecca McMurray.
She is survived by her children: Tina Miller, Alinda and Michael Rininger, Jon and Melissa Miller; grandchildren: Kirsten Miller, Anthony Calvert, Tyler Miller; Jonathan and Mariah Miller; Mason, Aurora, Bishop, and Willow Rininger; three great-grandchildren, siblings: Rob and Vicky McMurray, Colleen and Dale Buist, Danny and Nancy McMurray, Brian and Amy McMurray, Kathy and Jim Anderson, many loving nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held. Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. www.yntemafh.com