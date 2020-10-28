1/1
Connie Miller
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie Ann Miller, 71, of Allendale, formerly of Zeeland, died Monday, October 26, 2020.
Connie was born August 10, 1949, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Jack and Wanda McMurray. Connie grew up in Allendale and graduated from Coopersville High School. Connie worked as a furniture finisher for many years at H.L. Hubbel, Steelcase, Haworth, and retired from Worden in 2016.
Connie loved spending time outdoors gardening and baking in her kitchen. She was also a passionate fan of NCIS.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Wanda McMurray, and her sisters: Tina Stauffer and Rebecca McMurray.
She is survived by her children: Tina Miller, Alinda and Michael Rininger, Jon and Melissa Miller; grandchildren: Kirsten Miller, Anthony Calvert, Tyler Miller; Jonathan and Mariah Miller; Mason, Aurora, Bishop, and Willow Rininger; three great-grandchildren, siblings: Rob and Vicky McMurray, Colleen and Dale Buist, Danny and Nancy McMurray, Brian and Amy McMurray, Kathy and Jim Anderson, many loving nieces and nephews.
Family services will be held. Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland MI 49464. www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yntema Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
We're all going to miss you Connie, from earth. The loving reunion you are having with Tina, mom and dad, how wonderful for you. We will all join together one day. We have our memories to cherish. Love you Connie. Let those wings fly.
Gayle Fisk
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved