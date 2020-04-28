|
|
Connie TenHarmsel, 64, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Connie started her working life at Holland Mold & Engineering and served Haworth for over twenty years for the remainder of her career.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marcia Brummel.
She is survived by her brother, David Brummel and many cousins.
A private committal service is being planned in Graafschap Cemetery, officiated by Rev. James Zinger.
Memorial contributions may be given in Connie's honor to a .
langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2020