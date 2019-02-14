|
|
Cornelius "Neil" Earl Lampen, age 95 of Zeeland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Marilyn; his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Steve and Marcia Lampen (Russ and Jill Lampen [Annika, Greta]), (Dan and Kieko Lampen [Kazuma]), (Katie and Joe Hettinga [Allison, Dean]); Jane and Rick Johnson (Phil and Allie Johnson [Caroline]), Jeff and Kristin Ward Johnson [Peyton, Mason]), (Elizabeth VanderHeide and her fiancé Dan Metivier); David and Luann Lampen, (Josiah and Hillary Lampen, Gabby Lampen, Jordan Lampen, Scott Opper, Tiffany Opper); Diane and Bob Dahl (Jason Dahl, and Dave and Katie Dahl).
Neil was born to George and Johanna Lampen on November 16, 1923; he married his wife Marilyn on October 10, 1947. He graduated from Hope College and earned his Masters degree from Michigan State University. He was an English high school teacher and retired as Principal from Hudsonville High School. Neil proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corp during World War II. He was a member of the Lion's Club. He and his wife were charter members of Fellowship Reformed Church in Hudsonville where he served in leadership on the consistory.
Visitation will be 11:00 am-12:45 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Warm Hearts Foundation (provides hope in the urban slums of Nairobi, Kenya, and Malawi) or Grand Rapids HQ (a drop-in center for youth experiencing unsafe or unstable housing). www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019