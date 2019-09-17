|
|
1961 – 2019
Mr. Craig A. Dornan, age 58, of Grand Haven, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019 at home. He was born July 27, 1961 in South Haven to Edward and Margaret (Scott) Dornan. On August 17, 1985 he married Rebecca Anderson in Spring Lake.
Craig worked for Magna Mirrors for many years. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, camping, animals, and going to Universal Studios. He had a love for his family, watching and coaching softball and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca; two daughters, Kerryn (Eric) Madden, and Michelle Dornan; grandson, Owen Madden and one on the way; in-laws: Warren and Joyce Anderson; brothers: James (Mary) Dornan, Toby (Missy) Dornan, and Michael (Terry) Dornan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret.
A time of celebration will be held 5-8 PM Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 17, 2019