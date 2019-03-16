Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Slager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Slager


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Craig Slager Obituary
Craig Alan Slager, age 66 of Holland, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He worked as an architect for more than 25 years & was very skilled in woodworking & design-always tinkering in & around his house or working on his cars & boats. The past 8 years were very special to him. He spent time traveling, building relationships with friends, family & most of all enjoyed time with his grandson. He embraced the daily art of practicing gratitude & never lost his witty sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elaine (Koop) Slager. Craig is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Derek) Huizinga; grandson, Anthony Huizinga; brothers, Clare (Darcy) Slager and Chuck (Martha) Slager; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. He requested a celebration of life which will be held at a later date; cremation has taken place. Any memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Holland or the Ottawa County Michigan Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. To share a photo, memory and sign the family's online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.