Craig Alan Slager, age 66 of Holland, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He worked as an architect for more than 25 years & was very skilled in woodworking & design-always tinkering in & around his house or working on his cars & boats. The past 8 years were very special to him. He spent time traveling, building relationships with friends, family & most of all enjoyed time with his grandson. He embraced the daily art of practicing gratitude & never lost his witty sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Elaine (Koop) Slager. Craig is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Derek) Huizinga; grandson, Anthony Huizinga; brothers, Clare (Darcy) Slager and Chuck (Martha) Slager; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. He requested a celebration of life which will be held at a later date; cremation has taken place. Any memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Holland or the Ottawa County Michigan Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous. To share a photo, memory and sign the family's online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019