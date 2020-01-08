|
Curtis Howard Owen, 67, of Pullman, MI passed away Monday,January 6,2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born September 11, 1952 in Holland, he was the son of the late Howard and Arlene Kline. Curt was preceded in death by his parents (Howard Barnes and Arlene Kline), his stepfather Dana Kline, brother Dan Kline and sister Roxanna Marks.
Curtis worked at many factories in the Holland area. When Curtis was not working he enjoyed playing different instruments and playing music for his family and had a strong love for all music. He was baptized at, The Church of Christ.
Curtis is survived by his siblings, Dawn (Terry) Hiscock, Jodi (Jerry) Hershberger, Tom (Joan) Brower, Robin Wilson (Sini Hegedus), Ted (Rose) Barnes, step sister Linda (Glen) Ponstein and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and family for a celebration of life at the Westshore Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 3062 120th Ave. Holland, January 10, 1:00 pm. 3062 120th Ave, Holland, MI 49424. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice. To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020