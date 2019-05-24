Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
View Map
Cynthia Kollen Obituary
Cynthia Kollen, 93, of Saugatuck, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Cynthia was born May 9, 1926, in Zeeland to Jacob and Margaretha Van Dorp. She graduated from Zeeland High School and on September 19, 1953, she married Benjamin Kollen. Ben and Cindy opened Country Store Antiques in Saugatuck in 1953 and the Kollen family still owns their store 66 years later. In 2009, Ben preceded her in death. Cindy was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church of Zeeland.
She is survived by: her daughter, Margo Kollen of Gobles, her son, Bentley and Anne Kollen (Morgan, Jonathan, Nathan, Ethan) of Zeeland, her son, Carlton and Rachael Kollen (Andrew, Christine and fiancé Nate De Zwaan, Elizabeth) of Holland, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Visiting hours will be 5-7:30 pm, Thursday, May 30, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 24, 2019
